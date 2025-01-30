Speed Limit Changes Coming To Ōtaki

SH57 Shannon will have an automatic speed limit reversal, with several other roads heading to consultation following the Government’s announcement on speed limits yesterday, says Ōtaki MP Tim Costley.

“SH57 in Shannon will have its speed limit restored to 70km/h 360m south of Graham Street outside Shannon to Shannon Town 20m south of Vance Street.

“There will also be short consultations for restoring speed limits on three other state highways in our region – SH57 from Kimberley to Heatherlea East Road, SH1 from Ohau to Manakau and SH1 from Manakau to Ōtaki.

“Over the past couple of years I’ve heard lots of frustration from constituents about the blanket speed limit reductions Labour pushed on Horowhenua. This is our chance to get them fixed.

“It’s important that we allow commuters and freight to get around as quickly and safely as possible to support economic growth. That is our Government’s most important goal, and this announcement drives that.

“We know that we can have safer roads while being sensible and targeted with speed limit changes – not the blanket and failed approach Labour took.”

