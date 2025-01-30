Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Taranaki Maunga Granted Legal Personhood

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Te Pati Maori

Today marks a historic moment for Taranaki iwi with the passing of the Te Pire Whakatupua mō Te Kāhui Tupua/Taranaki Maunga Collective Redress Bill in Parliament.

"Today, we stand together as descendants of Taranaki, and our tūpuna, Taranaki Maunga, is now formally acknowledged by the law as a living tūpuna. Its mana and mauri will forever be protected”, said Te Pāti Māori Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

"For over 150 years, the grief of the Maunga’s confiscation in 1865 has carried through our whānau and iwi.

“This harm was not only an injustice but a deliberate act by the Crown to strip us of our connection, our taonga, and our mana. The impact of this muru raupatu has been felt across generations, and its mamae remain with us today.

"This Bill is a step towards restoring the balance that was lost. It reaffirms the enduring relationship between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki and our whenua, ensuring our culture, sovereignty, and identity are honoured in perpetuity.

"The Crown must now acknowledge the living, ongoing relationship we have with our whenua, with our Maunga. This is not just about the past- it is about the present and the future.

"While we celebrate this significant victory, we must not overlook the continued threats to undermine Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the ongoing attacks on te iwi Māori.

"We will not be passive in the face of these threats. Just as we have fought for the recognition of our Maunga, we will stand firm and defend our rights, our whenua, and our people with unwavering strength and conviction.

"This victory is for our tūpuna who have watched over us, for our whānau who have carried the pain, and for our mokopuna who will continue this legacy and walk in the light of our restored identity. While there is much restoration to happen, our journey of healing begins.

“Kua hoki mai te mouri o tō tātou tūpuna a Taranaki. Hoki mai e Koro, hoki mai rā e”, concluded Ngarewa-Packer.

© Scoop Media

