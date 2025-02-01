Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Marama Davidson To Mark Return To Politics At Waitangi

Saturday, 1 February 2025, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson will return to politics at Waitangi on Monday the 3rd of February where she will hold a stand up with fellow co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“I am alive, I am well and I am back,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“I’m delighted to be returning to my Taitokerau whenua, and to stand alongside my fellow wahine co-leader Chlöe and our Green Party colleagues to demonstrate our movement’s core beliefs in upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and in championing the wellbeing of people and planet.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the opportunity to return to my work. And I am grateful, beyond words, for the aroha and support my whānau, my community and so many have graced me with this past year.

“I believe in community – I believe in our collective strength, and my journey over the past year has made so clear how necessary it is to take care of others, and to be taken care of.

“We know the value of caring for one another. Together, we will create the future our mokopuna deserve,” says Marama Davidson.

