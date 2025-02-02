Pukekohe Rail Electrification Completed

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The completion of the Papakura to Pukekohe rail electrification project will provide commuters with more reliable and efficient journeys and help reduce congestion on our roads, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Auckland’s electrified commuter rail network currently stops at Papakura, with commuters further south from Pukekohe having to take a diesel train to Papakura and then change trains, with a sometimes long and frustrating wait,” Mr Bishop says.

“The further extension of electrification on the southern line to Pukekohe was first announced by then-Prime Minister Sir Bill English and Transport Minister Simon Bridges in 2017. Work began in 2022 and is now complete, along with a redeveloped station at Pukekohe. From tomorrow, passengers travelling from Pukekohe will enjoy direct, quieter, low-carbon journeys on AT’s modern electric trains.

“It’s exciting to see this important project finally finished. Over the next two decades 100,000 more people are expected to be living in the area south of Papakura, with more than 40,000 homes to be built in the area. Employment is expected to grow by 50,000 jobs.

“Enabling this growth by investing in our public transport network will ensure this growing part of Auckland is better connected, more attractive to move into, and offers more choice for people needing to get into and around the city.

“Auckland’s rail network is hugely important to the city and the government is investing more than $2 billion to rebuild, renew, and extend services in advance of the City Rail Link opening in 2026, which will be transformational for our biggest city.

"The next step of rail investment will be three new stations between Pukekohe and Papakura, at Drury, Ngākōroa (west of Drury) and Paerātā. Construction is expected to be completed at Drury and Paerātā stations toward the end of 2025, followed by Ngākōroa in 2026.

“Later this year, the Third Main Line project will also be finished, which includes building a new line in the busiest part of the network between Westfield and Wiri Junctions in South Auckland, building an additional platform and track at Middlemore Station and major improvements around Quay Park (central Auckland) to separate Eastern Line commuter trains from freight trains at the entrance to Port of Auckland.

“I want to thank the many contractors and other agencies who have worked incredibly hard over the last few years to make today a reality, as well as commuters and the wider community for their patience as these works have been delivered.

“There is still a lot of work on the rail network to be completed, but we are making good progress.”

Notes:

The electrification project included:

Installing more than 800 mast structures.

130km of overhead electric line to power electric trains.

The redevelopment of Pukekohe Station, with new modern passenger and staff facilities, longer platforms to accommodate modern electric trains, a new stabling yard and additional rail tracks that will allow the through-running of freight services in the future.

Building platforms only for the three Drury stations.

Auckland Unlimited / Auckland Council’s economic masterplan estimates that over the next two decades:

100,000 more people are expected to be living in the area south of Papakura.

More than 40,000 homes will be built (7,000 homes in Drury East, 1,300 in Drury, 5,000 on the Paerata Rise, and 12,500 in Pukekohe).

Employment in the area is expected to grow by 50,000 jobs.

