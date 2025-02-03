First Charter Schools Open For 2025

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Education

Associate Minister of Education, David Seymour, says that today is a great day for educational achievement in New Zealand. From today the first charter schools will begin teaching.

“As of today, the first lessons at Mastery Schools New Zealand – Arapaki, Te Rito, Te Kura Taiao and Ecole Francaise Internationale Auckland are underway. This is another significant step in the Government’s efforts to lift educational achievement in New Zealand,” says Mr Seymour.

“The next seven days will see the remaining four charter schools set to open at the start of Term 1 2025 begin teaching.

TIPENE will open on Thursday 6 February, The BUSY School will open on Friday 7 February, North West Creative Arts College and Christchurch North College will both open on Monday 10 February.

“Charter schools provide educators with greater autonomy and create diversity in New Zealand’s education system. They have been proven to raise overall educational achievement, especially for students who are underachieving or disengaged from the standard system,” says Mr Seymour.

“Every child deserves an education that gives them the opportunity to learn and grow in ways which are more specific to their needs. The seven charter schools which open over the next week are all fantastic examples of schools that give families and educators more meaningful educational choice and support.

“I want to thank the Charter School Agency and independent Authorisation Board for the work they have done to progress this important work. They oversaw a robust and fair process with 78 applications in the first round.

“This is just the beginning. I hope to see many more new charter schools opening, and state and state-integrated schools converting to become charter schools.

“The huge demand to open charter schools not only highlights the need, but also the commitment of people to provide varied educational opportunities for young New Zealanders to maximise educational outcomes. Positive education outcomes can lead to better health, higher incomes, better job stability and greater participation within communities. These are opportunities that every student deserves.”

