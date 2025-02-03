Guidance For Safe Use Of AI In The Public Sector

Hon Judith Collins KC

Minister for Digitising Government

Digitising Government Minister Judith Collins today released guidelines which set clear expectations for how agencies should adopt AI while harnessing its potential to improve productivity and service delivery.

“Use of AI technologies to improve public services is a priority for me, and this guidance will enable its safe and responsible uptake,” Ms Collins says.

“AI presents a major opportunity to lift productivity and improve public service delivery but government must ensure it is done right.

“This guidance is part of a suite of tools for agencies to adopt AI in ways that are safe, transparent and deliver real value for New Zealanders while upholding the highest standards of trust and accountability.

"Harnessing AI effectively can significantly improve customer experience and boost efficiency.

"It can help reduce wait times, triage issues faster and allow public servants to focus on frontline services – and that means delivering better outcomes for New Zealanders while reducing costs to government.”

The Government Chief Digital Officer (GCDO) leads the work programme to support safe and trusted uptake of AI technology across the public service. He recently released the Public Service AI Framework, which sits above the Responsible AI Guidance for the Public Service and sets out a structured approach to safely deploy AI all forms of AI used in New Zealand public service.

The GCDO is working with the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment to develop similar guidance for the business community. Agencies have joined up to support responsible AI adoption across both government and industry, driving innovation and economic growth.

“AI systems are evolving rapidly, and government policies, guidance and use cases will continue to adapt alongside these advancements and public expectations,” Ms Collins says.

