Online Portal For COVID-19 Inquiry Opens

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden is welcoming the opening of an online portal for the public to submit to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into COVID-19 Lessons Learned.

“The portal is an easy way for members of the public to have their say to the Inquiry about how the response to the COVID-19 pandemic affected them, their families, and their businesses. The terms or reference covered by Phase 2 of the Inquiry includes the use of vaccines, lockdowns, testing, and public health materials,” says Ms van Velden.

Last year the Government announced that there would be a second phase of the Inquiry into COVID-19 covering outstanding matters of public concern. Both the ACT-National and New Zealand First-National coalition agreements include commitments to expand the Inquiry into COVID-19. Phase 2 of the Inquiry began on 29 November and will deliver the final report in February 2026.

Any member of the public can submit to the Inquiry using the portal at www.covid19inquiry.nz. Submissions close at midnight on 27 April 2025.

“I would strongly encourage New Zealanders to have their say by making a submission to the Inquiry. I look forward to seeing the final report delivered to me in February 2026.”

The full terms of reference for Phase 2 of the Inquiry is available here: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/regulation/public/2022/0323/latest/LMS792965.html

Notes:

The Phase 1 report is publicly available at the Royal Commission’s website. [https://www.covid19lessons.royalcommission.nz/]

Bios for the Commissioners:

Grant Illingworth KC (Chair)

Mr Illingworth is a litigation specialist, and he has conducted his own practice since 1975. During this time, he has conducted a wide range of civil, criminal, and immigration cases, and tribunal proceedings. Mr Illingworth has appeared as counsel at every level of the New Zealand legal system, including in the Court of Appeal, Privy Council, and the Supreme Court.

His area of expertise is in public law, including constitutional law, administrative law, and judicial review. He has experience in tribunal proceedings, particularly disciplinary proceedings for medical, legal, and accountancy professions. Mr Illingworth has acted as counsel in proceedings involving two constitutional crises in Fiji.

Judy Kavanagh (Commissioner)

Ms Kavanagh is a public policy professional with experience and expertise in evaluating evidence and in making evidence-based policy recommendations to Government. She has held Director of Inquiries roles including at the Infrastructure Commission and ten years at the Productivity Commission. She has a background in economics with a particular interest in urban economics, infrastructure pricing and policy. Ms Kavanagh worked as a lecturer in Economics for fifteen years and produced research on regulatory systems.

Anthony Hill (Commissioner)

Mr Hill is a practicing barrister, and has a background in health and disability sectors, having held senior positions at the Ministry of Health for 15 years. Mr Hill served as the Health and Disability Commissioner for 10 years, after six years as a Deputy Director-General of Health. This involved oversight of the funding and performance of the District Health Boards, and a range of health crown entities. He also served as the Ministry of Health’s chief legal counsel and was a solicitor with the Ministry of Commerce.

