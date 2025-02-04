Marking World Cancer Day

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Hon David Seymour

Associate Minister of Health

World Cancer Day is an opportunity to recognise those who are impacted by cancer and highlight initiatives that are delivering better and faster access to cancer care, Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister David Seymour say.

Speaking to patients and staff at the Bay of Plenty Cancer Centre in Tauranga today, Mr Brown acknowledged the thousands of New Zealanders and families whose lives are touched by cancer each year.

“Ensuring New Zealanders have faster access to cancer care is a priority for the Government, which is why it is one of our five key health targets.

“It is encouraging to see a gradual improvement in our efforts to provide faster cancer treatment, with more patients receiving their first treatment within 31 days in the first financial quarter than in the previous quarter and more cancer treatments available.

“Continuing to deliver initiatives that address wait times for cancer treatment so that 90 per cent of patients receive cancer management within 31 days to treat is something I am committed to.”

Mr Seymour, who has responsibility for Pharmac, says improving access to cancer medication in New Zealand has been a focus of this Government.

“Since our $604 million uplift, Pharmac has made decisions to fund 19 cancer treatments. In the first year of funding for each medicine, Pharmac anticipates that over 1,400 Kiwis will access the treatments they need that were not available last year, making a real difference in Kiwis lives,” Mr Seymour says.

“I am pleased to see Pharmac show what it is capable of when given the support it needs.”

“This unprecedented and transformative investment in cancer medicines is fundamental to delivering better outcomes for those fighting cancer.”

The Government has also:

increased breast screening eligibility for 70 – 74-year-olds

provided an extra $18 million per year to help people who are required to travel for treatments

funded PET scanning accessibility for prostate cancer

invested in a new radiotherapy machine at Whangārei Hospital, which means 520 Northlanders each year will no longer have to travel to Auckland for treatment

invested in radiology services in Hawke’s Bay, which will result in a doubling in CT scan capacity that will be able to deliver a further 6,000 – 10,000 scans per year, a new MRI scanner, and a new LINAC machine that will mean 500 people per year will no longer have to travel for treatment

expanded cancer infusion services in Whanganui for up to 10 patients a day

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to delivering better outcomes for those with cancer, I know there’s still a lot more work to do,” Mr Brown says.

“As Minister of Health, I am focused on ensuring better access to more cancer medicines, better cancer management driven by our faster cancer treatment target, and earlier detection of cancers through screening programmes.”

Echoing these comments, Mr Seymour says that decisions to expand access to cancer medicines reflects the Government’s commitment to a more adaptable and patient-centred approach.

“We want to build a world-class health system, and that requires world-class medicines,” says Mr Seymour.

“This is all made possible due to the Government’s record $16.88 billion investment in health, ensuring we can deliver timely, quality access to care for all New Zealanders,” says Mr Brown.

Note:

You can find a full list of funded cancer medicines here.

