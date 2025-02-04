Te Pāti Māori Vow To Protect Te Tiriti With Establishment Of Independent Commissioner For Te Tiriti O Waitangi

Te Pāti Māori today announced a bold commitment to protect and uphold the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi by establishing a Parliamentary Commissioner for Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi made the announcement at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. Te Pāti Māori says this is a critical step to ensure the Crown is held accountable for its obligations under Aotearoa’s founding document.

“Our people have waited far too long for the promises of Te Tiriti to be honoured. This Commissioner will be an independent advocate, ensuring that Te Tiriti is honoured across all government policies and decisions made in Parliament,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

“The commissioner would have the role of auditing the government in being honourable of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It will provide independent advice to Parliament, and ensure Māori voices are central to decision-making processes.

“We must continue to build the Aotearoa hou that tangata whenua and tangata tiriti are envisioning. That must start with committing to the promise of Te Tiriti o Waitangi."

The announcement comes as Aotearoa prepares to commemorate Waitangi Day, following the Te Pāti Māori caucus wānanga in Paihia.

“We have heard the harmonious call from Aotearoa to make this a one-term government,” said Rawiri Waititi.

“Our discussions in caucus this week have focused on coalition negotiations and how we must centralise Te Tiriti in all policy. This starts with an independent Parliamentary Commissioner.

“Crown-led approaches have consistently failed to uphold the commitments promised in Te Tiriti.

“We see the importance of an independent Parliamentary Commissioner. It’s time for a dedicated watchdog to protect the rights of tangata whenua and ensure government actions align with tino rangatiratanga, equity, and active protection.”

Te Pāti Māori calls on all political parties to support this crucial initiative and stand on the right side of history by giving mana to Te Tiriti.

