Delivering Key Upgrades For SH76 Brougham Street

SH76 Brougham Street has been prioritised by our Government as a Road of Regional Significance, boosting economic growth and productivity in our region, says Banks Peninsula MP Vanessa Weenink.

“SH76 Brougham Street carries over 45,000 vehicles a day and is a key route servicing commercial, industrial and residential areas south of Christchurch.

“The Government has now designated it as a Road of Regional Significance, and construction is expected to begin in the middle of this year, with the overbridge expected to be completed within two years.

“Investment in roading is key to boosting economic growth across the South Island, and this project will do just that. Once completed, this route will improve efficiency and safety, while making travel times more reliable.

“Residents in our electorate and the wider region have told me that this is an important route, and I am pleased today to provide them with certainty that our Government hears their concerns, and will deliver for you.”

