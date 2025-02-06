Waitangi Day: Speech To Ngāi Tahu, Ōnuku Marae

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Tēnā koutou.

He mihi ki a Ngāi Tārewa me Ngāti Irakehu,

Koutou ko Ngāi Tahu whānui,

Te marae o Ōnuku,

Mihi mai.

Te whare e tū nei, tēnā koe.

Ki ngā mate, moe mai rā koutou ki te pō.

Nau mai te ao.

Kia ora tātou.

My warmest thanks to Ōnuku Rūnanga and Ngāi Tahu for hosting us here today to mark the 185th year of the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi.

I acknowledge our Governor-General, the Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, and my National Party colleagues here today.

I would also like to acknowledge Council members, including Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger.

Thank you to everyone who has come here today to celebrate Waitangi Day with us.

I want to take a moment to acknowledge the exceptional leaders we've lost this past year, including Kīngi Tūheitia, Tā (Bom) Gillies, Dame Tariana Turia, and, in recent days, Dame Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi.

They all leave behind wonderful legacies – built on unity, strength, courage and the fortitude to seek better outcomes for their people.

There are many, many things we can all learn from them.

As I look around many of you here today have played a crucial role in shaping our understanding of the Treaty of Waitangi and how it has evolved over time.

Ngāi Tahu has been at the forefront of this journey, and your work has been truly transformative.

I want to acknowledge Sir Tipene O'Regan and Sir Mark Solomon especially.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Your leadership and wisdom has been instrumental in guiding Ngāi Tahu into a new era of economic and cultural revival.

This road, of course, has not been easy.

You have faced enormous challenges, and yet, through persistence, resilience, and a commitment to your people, you have created a legacy that inspires us all.

Rik, thank you for hosting us today.

Justin, as Kaiwhakahaere, you are entrusted with carrying this journey forward, so you continue to grow and succeed. The foundation laid is solid and the future is in very capable hands.

I was invited to celebrate Waitangi Day at this special location.

It is a place of deep significance, not only for Ngāi Tahu, but for our entire nation.

Because it is here Ngāi Tahu chiefs signed the Treaty of Waitangi 185 years ago, laying the foundation for what was hoped would be a lasting partnership.

And here, in this very place, my predecessor as Prime Minister, Dame Jenny Shipley, delivered the Crown apology to Ngāi Tahu.

Reconciliation has paved the way for the iwi's success, prosperity and cultural revitalisation.

This place is also very special to me. I spent many holidays here at Akaroa. It is filled with memories of laughter, of playing, of being together with my parents and brothers.

To this day, this place remains a treasured part of my life, shared with my wife and children. It is a privilege to be here.

Today, we stand at a unique crossroads: reflecting on the past and the incredible journey of Ngāi Tahu, but also looking ahead to the future—toward 2040, the bicentenary of the Treaty's signing.

The Treaty is central to the history of New Zealand, and it is central to our future.

The Government's role is to honour the Treaty, work in partnership with Māori, and ensure that the country continues in a spirit of Kotahitanga.

Ngāi Tahu's journey has not been easy.

It is one forged in adversity but defined by an unwavering commitment to your people and future generations.

When Ngāi Tahu signed the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840, there was hope for partnership and protection.

However, a century of broken promises followed, and Ngāi Tahu were disconnected from their land and people.

But despite this, you never gave up. You continued to fight for recognition, justice, and the restoration of what was lost – to preserve your culture, language, and identity.

From the 1970's, your journey towards a Treaty settlement began. You were seeking recognition for your past losses and the tools to thrive in the future.

It culminated in the historic Ngāi Tahu Settlement in 1998. And as many of you have said, the settlement was not an endpoint but a beginning.

It was the foundation for rebuilding Ngāi Tahu as a thriving iwi – proud of its heritage, determined for future generations, and equipped with the tools to succeed.

Today, Ngāi Tahu is a tremendous force in New Zealand's economy – driving change across property, tourism, fisheries and agriculture.

But the success goes beyond profit—it's about creating lasting value for whānau and the wider community.

Across the country, iwi and Māori are following similar paths – building thriving businesses, supporting local economies, creating jobs, and ensuring a solid foundation for future generations.

This is a clear example of how a settlement can unlock opportunities and transform futures when paired with vision and determination.

Ngāi Tahu's values and aspirations resonate with those of my government.

As we strive towards 2040, we both want a better future for our children and grandchildren.

That means ensuring access to quality health and education, and key to that is creating economic opportunity for all New Zealanders.

Last year we broke the back on the cost of living by beating inflation, lowering interest rates, and delivering tax relief.

This year is all about Going for Growth.

If we want a better standard of living for Māori, and all Kiwis, we have to go out and make it happen.

As I like to say, we need a lot less no and a lot more yes. Because economic growth is the key to all of us getting ahead.

Many Iwi recognise that too – that's why we have more than 20 Iwi-led or partnered projects on our Fast Track List, and we are partnering with iwi and Māori to build infrastructure around the regions.

There are so many opportunities for us to work together and improve the quality of life for all New Zealanders.

As Ngāi Tahu have shown, Treaty settlements play a key role in the prosperity of iwi and the communities of which they are part of.

I am proud National started the Treaty settlement process 30 years ago, and most settlements have been completed under our National governments.

I will make every effort to see the outstanding claims concluded.

As you will have seen I have appointed James Meager as the new Minister for the South Island.

This new role marks an important opportunity to even further strengthen our regional relationships and move forward with more purpose.

And who better to do that than a man from Ngāi Tahu.

A country is defined by its people, and there are too many New Zealanders struggling to get ahead.

Too many kids are not doing well at school, too many New Zealanders are struggling to get timely health care, and too many young people are not working.

That is unacceptable to me. We must do better, and we can do better by working together.

Social investment is at the heart of our government. We want to shift decision-making away from central Government to iwi and communities where real change happens.

In the last year we have made some inroads.

We have partnered with Māori health organisations to deliver almost 70,000 more vaccinations to all New Zealanders.

We are investing in social housing with Māori. And we have moved nearly 2,000 children out of emergency housing.

As we all know, economic growth and investing in our people is key to our shared prosperity.

While we can take pride in Ngāi Tahu's success – there is still work in front of us and challenges that lie ahead.

One of the most pressing issues right now is how we, as New Zealanders, continue to honour the promises of the Treaty - in a way that brings us closer rather than pulling us apart.

The Treaty Principles Bill is one such challenge.

National has made it clear that we will not support this Bill and it will not become law.

National Governments have always worked constructively and productively with Māori on Treaty issues while ensuring equal citizenship and equal opportunity for all New Zealanders.

That will continue under my government.

We can value our differences, debate them constructively while respecting each other, and still find a pathway to a better future together.

It is one of our strengths as a nation – our ability to deal with differences and diversity of opinion and still find a way through.

Today is a time to think about the New Zealand we want in 2040 - when today's kids become adults, and we celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Treaty.

I want a New Zealand where the next generation has opportunity right here at home.

I want a New Zealand where every child – from the streets of Auckland to the quiet lanes of Invercargill can grow up knowing that success is within their reach.

That's why our focus must be on shared prosperity. And when Māori communities succeed, all of New Zealand benefits.

As we look to the future, Ngāi Tahu's achievements exemplify what is possible when a strong foundation of economic growth is in place.

Over the past few decades, we've seen what can happen when iwi take control of their futures and channel the prosperity they build back into their people and communities.

Looking ahead, the ability to resolve differences and build bridges will be at the heart of New Zealand's success.

We've demonstrated time and time again that we can confront tension, heal past grievances, and move forward. Something many other countries around the world have failed to achieve.

The Crown-Māori relationship will continue to be strong and built on respect and collaboration.

Iwi leaders and communities will continue to shape the political landscape with constructive partnerships that hold the Government accountable and work for the benefit of all.

By 2040, we will have fully embraced the idea that all of New Zealand benefits when iwi succeeds.

This is not a win-lose game - the success of iwi is the success of our country.

The growth of Māori businesses, the commitment to long-term sustainability, and the development of initiatives like Social Investment will be central to this vision.

Empowering communities is a key value of mine.

In many circumstances, it's not about a quick fix; it's about long-term change, empowering whānau to take control of their futures. Often that means making sure the government gets out of the way!

We all have a unique role to play by continuing to nurture our partnerships, our economy, and, most importantly, our people.

The road ahead is bright. So, let's continue walking it together—shoulder to shoulder—toward a future where our people, land, and culture thrive.

Again, I would like to thank you for inviting me here today – thank you.

Nō reira, tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, tēnā tātou katoa.

© Scoop Media

