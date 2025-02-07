Health Leadership In Disarray While Kiwis Miss Out

Te Whatu Ora Chief Executive Margie Apa leaving her job four months early is another symptom of this government’s failure to deliver healthcare for New Zealanders.

“Margie Apa was a team player who worked hard to build a modern health system designed to serve everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand. She cares deeply for health outcomes and was focused on that in her role,” Labour’s acting health spokesperson Peeni Henare said.

“She helped put systems in place to close the gaps for Kiwis to access the healthcare they deserve. Whether it was mums-to-be in the furthest reaches of rural New Zealand, to those historically uncatered for in our cities. I want to thank Margie Apa for her work and wish her all the best in her next role.

“Fourteen months in Christopher Luxon’s Government has brought in chaotic changes to leadership: firing his first Health Minister and the Health New Zealand board, and now seeing off the chief executive.

“Soon he will run out of people to blame for his own failures in health.

“Changing leadership while fundamental issues of resourcing are unaddressed is taking the health system backwards.

“New Zealanders want to know they can access healthcare when they need it. This chaos at the top only shows the Prime Minister is failing to deliver that,” Peeni Henare said.

