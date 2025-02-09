Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Craven Silence On ICC Conveys Consent

Sunday, 9 February 2025, 2:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

New Zealand has long been a member of the International Criminal Court, which impartially prosecutes serious war criminals for atrocities.

“The United States of America is attacking the ICC with sanctions and undermining its important and respected role as a prosecutor of war criminals,” Labour foreign affairs spokesperson David Parker said.

“It is one thing for the USA not to participate in the ICC. To go further and introduce sanctions to hinder the ability of the ICC doing its work for other countries is plainly wrong.

“In recent days, 79 countries have signed a statement condemning this. Those countries include Switzerland, Canada, France and Germany - countries we normally work closely with. New Zealand was notably absent.

“It is understandable that New Zealand does not want to criticise every decision made by President Trump.

“But our government won’t even speak up in the company of 79 others when an institution we are part of is threatened and undermined.

“Silence conveys consent.

“New Zealand’s reputation for being fair and principled is built on decades of important decisions like these - across successive governments.

“In its efforts to appease the new USA administration, New Zealand should not cravenly abandon its principles,” David Parker said.

