Respect Your Elders: Driving Change For Vintage Vehicles

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The Government will consult on reducing the frequency of Warrant of Fitness and Certificate of Fitness inspections for vintage light vehicles and private heavy motorhomes.

At present these vehicles must be inspected every six months.

The consultation proposes to extend this to a year.

The Government is looking to reduce unnecessarily onerous compliance requirements for owners of vintage cars, vintage motorcycles and privately owned motorhomes, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Everyone loves seeing a lovingly maintained vintage car out on the road for a Sunday drive, and cruising around our beautiful country in a motorhome is a quintessential Kiwi dream,” Mr Bishop says.

“There are around 128,000 vintage vehicles in New Zealand, and about 39,000 private motorhomes. At present the owners of these vehicles must spend time and money on Warrant of Fitness (WOF) or Certificate of Fitness (COF) inspections every six months.

“That’s despite motorhomes and vintage light vehicles travelling much less per year compared to most modern cars, and evidence showing that faults in these vehicles are half as likely to have contributed to serious crashes involving these vehicles. That’s true even when factoring in the smaller numbers of motorhomes and vintage vehicles on our roads.

“Evidence also shows that initial pass rates for vintage vehicles are higher compared to all vehicles under 40 years old.

“In fact, light vehicle WOF pass rates actually improve as vehicles age from 40 years old showing that, with proper care, some things really do get better with age.”

“That’s why we’re consulting on easing the overly onerous compliance requirements on these types of vehicles, so that owners of vintage cars and private motorhomes can spend less time waiting in line at the VTNZ, and more time tinkering happily in the garage or cruising the open road.”

The consultation is being run by NZTA, and proposes to:

Reduce WOF check frequency for vehicles over 40 years old from every 6 months to every year, and

Reduce COF check frequency for privately owned heavy motorhome vehicles from every 6 months to every year.

“Extending the time between WOF and COF inspections is a sensible approach to ensuring vehicles are safe while not going overboard on compliance.”

Public consultation on the proposed changes will begin on 24 February 2025. Visit nzta.govt.nz to share your feedback. The last day for feedback is 4 April 2025.

Notes:

Vintage light vehicles refers to cars and motorcycles over 40 years old.

In total there are around 4.4 million light vehicles in New Zealand. Around 128,000 of them are vintage.

WOF pass rate statistics refer to initial WOF inspections only, and not re-checks.

To make a Rule change through this process, the Minister of Transport is required to consult with the public / interested parties.

