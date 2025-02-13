Going For Growth: Supermarkets On Notice

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Economic Growth

The Government is seeking to bolster supermarket competition to deliver a better deal for shoppers, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Studies have shown that New Zealand shoppers pay more for kitchen staples than their counterparts in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

“The market lacks competition with three large entities, two of whom don’t compete in the same island, effectively controlling 82 per cent of the market.

“We need more competition to put downward pressure on prices and deliver a better deal for shoppers.

“The weekly supermarket shop makes up a significant proportion of most people’s weekly budget and contributes massively to their cost of living.

“Therefore, I am determined to remove unnecessary regulatory hurdles that discourage new entrants from entering the market.

“Additional steps could include cracking down on predatory pricing, ensuring all competitors have fair access to products, assisting new entrants to access suitable land and properties for development and assisting them to attract international capital.”

Nicola Willis announced the intention to strengthen competition in the supermarket sector at the release of a progress report on the work being done to shift New Zealand to a higher growth track.

“The Going For Growth snapshot details more than 80 actions that have either been completed since the Government took office or are underway.

“Economic growth is key to raising living standards, creating higher-paying jobs,

and delivering the vital public services New Zealanders want and deserve.

“New Zealanders have been through a tough time with high inflation pushing up interest rates and driving the economy into recession.

“lnflation is now back under control but to deliver the opportunities and high-quality public services people expect we need to build a stronger, wealthier and more resilient economy that benefits all New Zealanders.

“Going For Growth details how the Government is going about that task.

“It sets out the five pillars driving our push for economic growth: Developing talent, Competitive business settings, Promoting global trade and investment, Innovation, technology and science and infrastructure for growth.

“Under each pillar are actions already underway to support growth, with more to come.

“To grasp the opportunities in front of us, we must lean in and boldly pursue the things that will make this country the wealthier country we want it to be.

“We must adopt a ‘yes’ mentality when sometimes it is easier to say ‘no’.”

