Feedback Wanted On Working With Engineered Stone

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden says the consultation on working with engineered stone closes in one month and hopes to hear from businesses, workers in the industry and people working with other materials that contain crystalline silica.

“I want to understand what is currently being done to manage the risks, and whether additional regulation is needed,” says Ms van Velden.

The consultation outlines a full range of possible regulatory responses, from strengthening current requirements to implementing a full ban.

“There are a range of views on this topic, and I want to build a comprehensive picture of current workplace practices and how risks are currently being managed.”

Engineered stone is a popular kitchen and bathroom bench material used in New Zealand homes and businesses. In its solid form, engineered stone does not have hazardous properties.

It is the dust that is generated from cutting, grinding, or polishing engineered stone that has the potential to cause harm when it is breathed in. Silicosis is an occupational disease caused by exposure to respirable crystalline silica, typically over a period of 20 years or more. Engineered stone workers can develop accelerated silicosis, a more aggressive form of silicosis, after just three to ten years of exposure to respirable crystalline silica.

“I was encouraged by the volume and quality of submissions in my recent system-wide health and safety consultation and am looking forward to seeing the results of the consultation on working with engineered stone.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Like the broader health and safety system, I need to balance the safety of workers with ensuring any regulatory changes are proportionate and effective at managing the risks.

“I’m keen to hear from all industries in which respirable crystalline silica is generated including/such as mining, quarrying, tunnelling, roading, foundries, construction, manufacturing of concrete, bricks and tiles, abrasive blasting, monumental masonry work, concrete drilling, grinding, fettling, mixing, handling and dry shovelling,” says Ms van Velden.

“You still have time to make a submission by going to MBIE’s website. The consultation closes at 5pm on 18 March 2025.”

Note:

The submission template and discussion document is on the MBIE website - Seeking your feedback on work with engineered stone and materials containing crystalline silica | Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment

Options being consulted on include:

Maintaining the status quo (no change). Mandatory controls in engineered stone fabrication. Licencing of workplaces that fabricate engineered stone. Increased general duties for industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust and exposure and/or health monitoring in industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust. A total or partial ban.

WorkSafe currently leads a range of education and enforcement activity to ensure businesses control the risks from working with engineered stone. WorkSafe guidance is found here: Health information for PCBUs in the engineered stone industry | WorkSafe

© Scoop Media

