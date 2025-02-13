Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Feedback Wanted On Working With Engineered Stone

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 10:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Brooke van Velden
Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden says the consultation on working with engineered stone closes in one month and hopes to hear from businesses, workers in the industry and people working with other materials that contain crystalline silica.

“I want to understand what is currently being done to manage the risks, and whether additional regulation is needed,” says Ms van Velden.

The consultation outlines a full range of possible regulatory responses, from strengthening current requirements to implementing a full ban.

“There are a range of views on this topic, and I want to build a comprehensive picture of current workplace practices and how risks are currently being managed.”

Engineered stone is a popular kitchen and bathroom bench material used in New Zealand homes and businesses. In its solid form, engineered stone does not have hazardous properties.

It is the dust that is generated from cutting, grinding, or polishing engineered stone that has the potential to cause harm when it is breathed in. Silicosis is an occupational disease caused by exposure to respirable crystalline silica, typically over a period of 20 years or more. Engineered stone workers can develop accelerated silicosis, a more aggressive form of silicosis, after just three to ten years of exposure to respirable crystalline silica.

“I was encouraged by the volume and quality of submissions in my recent system-wide health and safety consultation and am looking forward to seeing the results of the consultation on working with engineered stone. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Like the broader health and safety system, I need to balance the safety of workers with ensuring any regulatory changes are proportionate and effective at managing the risks.

“I’m keen to hear from all industries in which respirable crystalline silica is generated including/such as mining, quarrying, tunnelling, roading, foundries, construction, manufacturing of concrete, bricks and tiles, abrasive blasting, monumental masonry work, concrete drilling, grinding, fettling, mixing, handling and dry shovelling,” says Ms van Velden.

“You still have time to make a submission by going to MBIE’s website. The consultation closes at 5pm on 18 March 2025.”

Note:

  1. Maintaining the status quo (no change).
  2. Mandatory controls in engineered stone fabrication.
  3. Licencing of workplaces that fabricate engineered stone.
  4. Increased general duties for industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust and exposure and/or health monitoring in industries where workers are likely to be exposed to silica dust. 
  5. A total or partial ban.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 