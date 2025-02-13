Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Wanted: Young Tradie To Take ACT MP’s Seat In Youth Parliament

Thursday, 13 February 2025, 2:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT MP Cameron Luxton – Parliament’s only LBP builder – is on a mission to find a young tradie to take his seat in this year’s Youth Parliament.

“Tradies and practical people are underrepresented in politics, and that includes Youth Parliament," says Mr Luxton.

“If you’re on the path to university, good luck, but you’re not what I’m looking for. We’ve got enough academics and lawyers in politics already.

“I’m looking for a young person who’s already in work, paying tax and offering practical skills to the world in exchange for an honest wage.

“Whether you’ve left school early to take up an apprenticeship, or you’re working at a building site on the weekend, I hope you’ll send me a letter of introduction at cameron.luxton@parliament.govt.nz.”

Youth Parliament is held every three years and is an opportunity for young New Zealanders to learn about democracy and have their voices heard.

Young people aged 16 to 18 years (as at Friday 28 February 2025) are eligible to apply.

The programme will run from 28 April to 29 August, with the two-day event taking place on 1 and 2 July at Parliament in Wellington.

© Scoop Media

