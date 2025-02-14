Key Transport Link Will Boost Regional Economy

Hon Shane Jones

Minister for Regional Development

A key piece of transport infrastructure linking a new industrial park in Bay of Plenty to the wider region will help grow the economy, creating jobs and opportunities, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

Mr Jones today opened a motorway interchange linking Rangiuru Business Park near Te Puke with State Highway 2.

“The thriving Bay of Penty has long needed new development to meet demand for sites for manufacturing, agricultural and logistics industries. Rangiuru Business Park provides the extra capacity the region has been looking for.”

The Provincial Growth Fund provided $18 million towards the motorway interchange linking the park to SH2, a vital connection to the rest of the region including Tauranga where the port is located.

“The motorway interchange will support the business park by providing access to major North Island and global markets. Rangiuru is around 25 minutes from the Port of Tauranga, with access to a skilled labour force from the surrounding areas.

“The Bay of Plenty is one of the fastest growing regions and the business park will unlock economic growth and an estimated 4000 jobs in the region,” Mr Jones says.

The construction of the interchange brought about 200 workers to the site each day. The $60m project was co-funded by Quayside Holdings Ltd, the investment arm of Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

The 148ha business park is the largest consented green field industrial zone in Bay of Plenty. Work on infrastructure began in 2022. The business park recently opened its first 14ha of land for sale.

Mr Jones will also today officially open Te Mahi ā Nuku at Te Reti in Judea.

The Ngāi Tamarāwaho hapū-based nursery and training facility received a $726,000 grant from the Regional Strategic Partnership Fund in 2022.

The facility was developed on unused Māori land and consists of a purpose-built nursery to train and employ local people in nursery operations and management, sourcing and growing local native seedlings, and tendering for planting, restoration and maintenance works in the region.

© Scoop Media

