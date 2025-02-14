Rob Hewett Appointed New AgriZeroNZ Board Chair

Hon Nicola Willis

Minister for Economic Growth



Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

A new Government appointment of agricultural industry leader Rob Hewett to chair AgriZeroNZ will help boost the public-private joint venture’s efforts to get new tools, technology, and practices to lower on-farm emissions to farmers faster.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay today announced Mr Hewett’s appointment to the Chair position for a three-year term until 3 February 2028.

“We’re delighted to have appointed Mr Hewett to the board, following the recommendation of the joint venture’s private sector partners,” Ms Willis says.

“As an experienced chair of several energy and agri-related entities, as well as a farmer, Mr Hewett’s strategic insights will make a significant contribution to driving forward AgriZeroNZ’s work to help farmers reduce emissions while maintaining their competitive edge.”

“Kiwi farmers are some of the most innovative in the world and AgriZeroNZ is accelerating the development and deployment of practical tools and solutions to support our farmers increase productivity without closing down farms or sending jobs overseas,” Mr McClay says.

“There’s currently $46.2 million committed across AgriZero’s investment portfolio, with 13 investments to date and a further 81 on the radar.”

Projects include:

research into methane vaccines and methane inhibitors

innovative probiotics

pasture treatments.

Ms Willis says the new tools and technologies developed through AgriZeroNZ investment will contribute to New Zealand’s economic growth.

“Our agricultural sector makes a substantial contribution to our economy and it’s essential that New Zealand remains productive while continuing to meet market expectations. The outcomes from these investments will help maintain New Zealand’s excellent reputation as a premium low-emissions producer of food and fibre.”

Rob Hewett commenced his role as Chair on 3 February 2025. The previous AgriZeroNZ Chair, Sir Brian Roche, finished his term on 31 October to take up the role of Public Services Commissioner, with Fraser Whineray taking on the role as interim Chair.

“Ms Willis and I would like to thank Sir Brian and Mr Whineray for their contributions, and we look forward to working with Mr Hewett as his term begins,” says Mr McClay.

Notes:

Rob Hewett is the chair of several companies, including Farmlands, Fern Energy, Woolworks, Pioneer Energy, Hilton Haulage and Rewiring Aotearoa and is Co-Chair of Silver Fern Farms (retiring this year). He is also a Director of T&G Global (NZX:TGG). Previously, he was the Chair of the Strong Wool Action Group and a Council Member of Lincoln University. Rob Hewett is a sixth-generation New Zealand sheep and beef farmer. He holds a Master of Commerce in Marketing and a Bachelor of Commerce (Agriculture) in Economics from Lincoln University.

