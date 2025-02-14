Funding Confirmed For Waikare Gorge Realignment

Hon Chris Bishop

Minister of Transport

The Government has confirmed funding to deliver the Waikare Gorge realignment project, ensuring a resilient and safe connection between Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa District on to Tairawhiti can be restored, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Government is committed to delivering transport infrastructure that boosts economic growth and creates a safer, more resilient transport network for people, vehicles, and freight,” Mr Bishop says.

“Currently, the state highway travels through Putorino, and down into Waikare Gorge. This section of road through the gorge has been prone to slips in the past and the gorge bridge was destroyed in Cyclone Gabrielle severing the connection between Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa for a number of months until a Bailey bridge opened across the river.

“We know how critical this SH2 connection is for the thousands of road users and freight operators who use this corridor every day, and the local communities and businesses who have been looking forward to this keenly anticipated project going ahead.

“Cabinet has now confirmed funding will be provided by the Crown to the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) to help deliver the Waikare Gorge realignment project, with four kilometres of State Highway 2 realigned between Wairoa and Napier, including a 160-metre-long arch bridge over the top of Waikare Gorge.

“This funding allows NZTA to get on with the project and finalise design and complete negotiations with property owners in the area. NZTA wants to work with local contractors for as much of the construction as possible, and I look forward to this beginning once pre-implementation work is completed.

“Today marks the two-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle, and I know recovery work has been a tough grind for the East Coast. The Government is committed to the region and prioritising the delivery of roading investment across New Zealand is part of our plan to boost economic growth. That includes the Waikare Gorge realignment, alongside all the other recovery work currently underway.

“I want to acknowledge the patience and persistence of those living, working and traveling through the East Coast. I also want to thank the local MPs Katie Nimon and Dana Kirkpatrick, Wairoa Mayor Craig Little, and other community leaders for their continued strong advocacy for this important project. I look forward to construction starting on the Waikare Gorge realignment as soon as possible.”

Notes:

Cabinet has confirmed funding will be provided by the Crown to the NZ Transport Agency to deliver the Waikare Gorge realignment project.

This funding will be a drawn down from the tagged contingency set aside in Budget 2024 to enable the NZ Transport Agency to bring forward priority projects that would otherwise be phased to begin from 2027 onwards.

Overall funding to deliver the Waikare Gorge Realignment will be confirmed publicly once a contractor is in place to deliver the project.

The arch bridge will be 160 metres long and will cross from one side of the gorge to the other. Other examples of an arch bridge can be seen crossing the Waikato River (130 metres span); on the Taupō Bypass (100m span) and near Ngaruawahia as part of Te Awa cycleway (130m span).

Construction will begin as soon as NZTA completes pre-implementation work such as negotiations with landowners, detailed design and consenting.

Once underway, the project is expected to take 4 years to complete and because it’s constructed mostly away from the existing SH2, there will be no traffic disruption, except when it comes to connecting the new road to the existing state highway.

The existing Bailey bridge will remain in place until the realignment is built. The Bailey bridge will follow a routine maintenance schedule with regular monitoring to ensure it remains safe and fit for purpose.

