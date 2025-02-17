Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bringing Cataract Care Closer To Home

Monday, 17 February 2025, 3:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health

Ophthalmology patients in Kaitaia are benefiting from being able to access the complete cataract care pathway closer to home, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“Ensuring New Zealanders have access to timely, quality healthcare is a priority for the Government.

“Since 30 September 2024, Kaitaia Hospital has been providing cataract care to the local community, including first specialist assessments, surgery, and post-operative follow-ups.

“Prior to this, patients were having to travel up to two and a half hours to Whangārei Hospital.

“I’m pleased for the 54 patients who have received their eye surgery at their local hospital, instead of having to travel to Whangārei.

“An additional 55 first specialist assessments have also been attended at Kaitaia Hospital since the service opened.

“I know that attending appointments and having surgery are already stressful experiences without the added challenge of having to travel hours to get there and back.

“That’s why initiatives like this make a real difference in improving access to timely healthcare and bringing services closer to home for Kiwis.

“They also support our focus on achieving shorter wait times for first specialist assessments and elective surgery by reducing waitlists.

“Many more patients will be able to access this local, life-changing pathway in the future, ensuring timely, quality access to cataract care for the Kaitaia community,” Mr Brown says.

