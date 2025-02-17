Free Speech Failures Come Home To Roost

After a rainbow event at Te Atatū Community Centre was stormed and shut down over the weekend, ACT Justice spokesperson Todd Stephenson is calling for cross-party commitment to free speech, freedom of assembly, and the rule of law.

“A group of Kiwis should be able to get together at a private event to share values and ideas. On Saturday, a group was denied that right. Brian Tamaki’s mob used sheer numbers to push past library staff and shut down a rainbow event.

“Activists on the political left have spent years embracing cancel culture, deplatforming, and the thug’s veto. Now their conservative opponents are using the exact same tactics.

“Two years ago, a left-wing mob shut down a transgender-critical event in Albert Park, assaulting some of the attendees. Labour and Green MPs celebrated the success of the thug’s veto – the same MPs who are now aghast at Tamaki’s successful use of the same tactic.

“When it comes to free speech, you don’t get to pick and choose. Parties on both sides of politics need to loudly and consistently stand up for the rights of not just their allies, but their political opponents, to peacefully assemble and speak.

“Supporters of the thug’s veto often justify violence on the basis of safety. Brian Tamaki has suggested children at the Te Atatu event were being put at risk. If you think that’s the case, you should call the Police, not call up your mates to deal out vigilante justice. And if it’s found the speaker isn’t breaking any law, you can use your democratic rights to get the law changed. That’s how things work under rule of law and democracy.”

