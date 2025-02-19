ACT Welcomes Reforms To Respect Fishers

12 February 2025

Welcoming the Oceans and Fisheries Minister’s announcement of reforms to the Fisheries Act, ACT Oceans and Fisheries spokesperson Mark Cameron says:

“Access to healthy fisheries is practically a Kiwi birthright. Our fishers understand this, and they know their livelihoods depend on sustainable practices.

“Sadly, the fishing sector has been overregulated and stigmatised by landlubbing activists with no idea of practical realities at sea. The anti-fisher agenda was exemplified by Labour’s Fisheries Amendment Bill, which only ACT opposed.

“Now, fishers have real hope of relief from unnecessary red tape. The new Government has a chance to secure the future of our fisheries while respecting the men and women who work at sea.

“The focus on improving privacy protections for our fishers is particularly commendable. The use of onboard cameras has helped our understanding of fish stocks and bycatch, but the use of footage must respect privacy and be sensitive to the realities of work at sea.

“The approach to dealing with discards under the Quota Management System is welcome. The previous penalty regimes were impractical for many in the coastal and commercial fishing fleets, especially considering technological advancements and efforts made to minimise bycatch. We need a more practical application of the law that encourages investment and innovation within the industry.

“I encourage all fishers to engage with this consultation process. It's about securing provincial livelihoods and our nation's economic future. Let's ensure these reforms truly support the backbone of our seafood industry, providing the certainty and support needed for future growth."

