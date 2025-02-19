Fund To Better Recognise And Support Survivors

Hon Erica Stanford

Lead Coordination Minister for the Government’s Response to the Royal Commission’s Report into Historical Abuse in State Care and in the Care of Faith-based Institutions

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector

The Government is continuing to respond to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care by establishing a fund to honour those who died in care and are buried in unmarked graves, and strengthen survivor-led initiatives that support those in need.

“The $2 million dual purpose fund will be available for local authorities to care and memorialise unmarked graves associated with psychiatric and psychopaedic sites. The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care found there are at least 4,000 unmarked graves in Auckland, Waikato, Nelson, Rangitikei, Horowhenua, Porirua, Otago, Westland and Canterbury.

“Authorities with sites in those areas can apply for funding to memorialise those who are buried, in ways their communities deem appropriate,” Lead Coordination Minister Erica Stanford says.

The fund will also support initiatives by non-governmental organisations and community groups to deliver effective support and services to survivors of abuse in care.

“This includes educational workshops, initiatives to promote awareness and prevention of abuse in care, navigation support, and individual and collective advocacy for survivors,” Ms Stanford says.

The fund is administered by Community Operations Hāpai Hapori in partnership with the Crown Response Office (CRO).

“We respect and recognise the significance of these sites, and the work that has gone on locally to ensure they can endure. It’s important survivors are enabled to identify the supports and solutions that are meaningful to them. The fund will be non-contestable, meaning all applicants that meet the criteria will receive funding of up to $50,000 per application,” says Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Louise Upston.

Notes

The fund responds to recommendations 5, 19 and 20 of Whanaketia.

Applications can be submitted at www.communitymatters.govt.nz

