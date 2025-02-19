No ‘Māori Privilege’ In Education

Te Pāti Māori is calling on the Government to match its investment in mainstream school infrastructure with greater funding for Māori medium and kaupapa Māori education. The Minister for Education has admitted that many kura Māori buildings are in an “extremely dilapidated state”, and that kura kaupapa “need to be prioritised.”

“While the recent $100 million allocated to repair Wellington Girls’ College is a necessary and welcomed investment, it highlights the ongoing disparity in funding for Māori education,” said Te Pāti Māori spokesperson for rangatahi, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke.

“For all kura Māori across Aotearoa, the total property budget is $100 million—an amount that is barely enough to address the infrastructure needs of our existing kura Māori, let alone provide for the significant demand for new kura Māori.

“This is just another example of the myth of ‘Māori privilege’, Māori initiatives get cents on the dollar when compared to Pākehā initiatives.

“Last year the Government de-prioritised or cancelled 20 desperately needed kura Māori projects, without justification.

“The Government’s neglect for kaupapa Māori schools flies in the face of all the evidence that shows students thrive in kura Māori.

“Students at kaupapa Māori schools are more likely to get merit and excellence endorsements than those at mainstream kura, and their achievement rates are higher than those in English-medium schools.

"If the Government can allocate $100 million to one school for repairs, why can’t they invest at the same scale in ensuring every Māori child who wants to attend a kura kaupapa, kōhanga reo, or Māori medium school has access to one?

"Our tamariki deserve better and Te Pāti Māori will ensure all Māori medium education is funded equal to its mainstream equivalents through equity-based funding models,” said Maipi-Clarke.

