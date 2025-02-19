Right To Repair Bill Passes Significant Step

Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson’s Consumer Guarantees Right to Repair Amendment Bill has passed its first reading in Parliament this evening.

“This is a significant step towards building a circular economy that empowers our people and protects our planet,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson.

“This Bill combines climate action with cost of living relief. We can build a better future for ourselves whilst also making our lives easier today.

“The Right to Repair is about empowering consumers to repair what they own, protecting them from recurring costs and in turn preventing more and more waste going to landfill and polluting our environment.

“This Bill would require manufacturers to provide repair parts and resources to allow consumers to extend the life cycle of the products they use. Passing this would be a win for regular people over big corporates who build obsolescence into their products so people have to keep coming back to replace their things and spend more of their money.

“This is something that would benefit not only households but also businesses - from hairdressers to farmers - by enabling them to fix the appliances and tools they rely on to do their work.

“I want to thank the community and organisations who have pushed for this legislation for so long. It is this collective work that has gotten the Bill this far.

“I am also grateful for those political parties who voted in favour of this Bill. I look forward to the select committee process and working with the public as well as members across Parliament to ensure this Bill becomes law,” says Marama Davidson.

