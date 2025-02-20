Most Common Registered Family Names In 2024

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden is pleased to announce the most common family names given to newborns in 2024.

“For the seventh consecutive year, Singh is the most common registered family name, with over 680 babies given this name. Kaur follows closely in second place with 630 babies, while Smith rounds out the top three with 300 babies sharing the family name,” says Ms van Velden.

“A decade ago, in 2014, Smith was the most common registered family name, followed closely behind by Wilson and Brown.

“New Zealand is a diverse country – and it’s great to see that reflected in our family name data for 2024.

“Family names are a real gift for all children, as they reflect the rich history of each family they originate from.

“In the North Island, Singh, Kaur and Patel were the most common registered family names. In the South Island Kaur, Singh and Smith took the top spots."

The family name Singh has a long history, originating from the Sanskrit word for ‘lion.’ It is traditionally used by Sikh men and has become a common family name among the global Indian diaspora.

As New Zealand’s diversity continues to grow, it’s important all New Zealand parents—both in the country and those living overseas— ensure their children are registered in New Zealand.

“It’s important to remember that Kiwi babies born overseas must be registered as citizens by descent to ensure they have full access to citizenship rights, including the ability to obtain a passport,” says Ms van Velden.

Every year the Registrar-General shares the most popular baby names by gathering information from SmartStart. The site is a quick and free way to register your child. It also has guidance for families about their children’s first years, including information about what services and assistance may be available to families. Smartstart can be accessed here: https://smartstart.services.govt.nz/

