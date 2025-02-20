Govt Losing Police Faster Than It Can Hire Them

The Government is falling even further behind its promised target of 500 new police officers, now with 72 fewer police officers than when National took office.

“Instead of increasing police numbers as promised, Mark Mitchell is taking New Zealand Police backwards and overseeing a reduction in officers,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“The reality is that we’re seeing fewer police officers, more job cuts to police staff, and officers being tasked with extra duties like taking jackets off gang members instead of focusing on criminal behaviour, all of which is stretching Police to a breaking point.

“The numbers reported by the Police Association show that as of January 2025, the total number of police officers has decreased from 10,211 to 10,139 since November 2023, leaving New Zealand with 72 fewer police officers than when National made its announcement 14 months ago.

“A recruitment campaign launched by Police today to try to turn this around may be a little too late. There are reports of increasing attrition at New Zealand Police, as more Kiwi officers choose to take up the offer of a job in Australia, adding to the record numbers of people taking the Prime Minister’s advice of ‘Everyone Must Go’ and leaving the country.

“Police are being stretched thin at a time when cocaine and methamphetamine use is surging. It’s time for the National Government to stop making excuses and start delivering the resources our police need,” Ginny Andersen said.

