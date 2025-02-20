Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ACT MP Congratulates Labour MP For Pro-Freedom Bill

Thursday, 20 February 2025, 1:23 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT MP Cameron Luxton is congratulating Kieran McAnulty after his Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Sales on Anzac Day Morning, Good Friday, Easter Sunday, and Christmas Day) Amendment Bill was drawn from Parliament’s ballot.

“A Labour bill I can get behind! It would give us a little more freedom over the Easter Weekend, allowing pubs and supermarkets to sell beer and wine without the current nanny state restrictions. Adults will be treated like adults, capable of making their own choices.

“This was one part of my bill to allow Easter Trading, so it’s great to see this idea given new life.

“Kieran voted down my bill, but I won’t hold it against him – Labour clearly whipped its MPs to oppose Easter Trading, instead of allowing a conscience vote as is traditional for matters touching on alcohol and religion. I guess they’ll take a different approach now that the idea is coming from a Labour MP, instead of an ACT one.”

