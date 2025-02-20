Economic Growth The Focus Of PM’s Visit To Viet Nam

Rt Hon Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will travel to Viet Nam next week, visiting both Ha Noi and Ho Chi Minh City, accompanied by a delegation of senior New Zealand business leaders.

“Viet Nam is a rising star of Southeast Asia with one of the fastest growing economies in the region. This year our two countries celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations. My visit will further energise our relationships, strengthen existing trade, and open the door to more opportunities for New Zealand businesses, to grow incomes and create jobs here at home,” Mr Luxon says.

While in Viet Nam Mr Luxon will meet with His Excellency Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. He will also call on Viet Nam’s other principal leaders to strengthen the Strategic Partnership and discuss ways of collaboration with Viet Nam. Mr Luxon will also deliver a keynote speech at the ASEAN Future Forum in Ha Noi.

“Our trade with Viet Nam has grown by 40 per cent in the past five years, but we know there is room for more and I am committed to reaching our ambitious two-way trade goal of US$3 billion in 2026. With over two decades of 5 per cent-plus annual economic growth and a population of more than 100 million people, Viet Nam is a market with huge opportunity for New Zealand, particularly in the areas of international education and high-quality food and beverage offerings.”

Mr Luxon’s speech in Ha Noi comes as New Zealand also marks 50 years of dialogue relations with ASEAN.

“New Zealand’s future security and prosperity is linked to the success of ASEAN and its members. We are working hard to lift our cooperation and deepen the relationship with ASEAN, as we strengthen our international partnerships and leverage the opportunities they generate for Kiwi businesses.”

Along with the business delegation, the Prime Minister will be joined by Minister of State for Trade and Investment Nicola Grigg.

