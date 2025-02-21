Bluegreens Forum To Take Place In Methven This Weekend

The National Party's annual Bluegreens Forum will take place in Methven this weekend, focusing on discussions around the Party's Bluegreen vision, New Zealand's natural capital, and RMA reform. Topics will also include National's policies on GE and emerging technologies, how to protect New Zealand's competitive advantage, as well as environmental issues. Leading environmental NGOs will contribute to the forum's discussions.

"This weekend is an opportunity to engage with and hear from a wide range of experts discussing a Bluegreens vision for New Zealand. I'm very excited that our 2025 theme will focus on "Our Natural Capital", Bluegreens co-chair Grant McCallum says.

"Our discussions will also include exploring how technology can help New Zealand reach its environmental goals including ensuring we can get to net zero by 2050 and how we can go for economic growth through science and innovation. Fascinating insight will be provided by local Canterbury businesses Fabrum and Arc Active as well as Rewiring Aotearoa on how hydrogen and nanotech can be utilised to its full potential.

"We are committed to a balanced agenda of growing the New Zealand economy, to reduce New Zealander’s cost of living, while improving our management of the environment. The Bluegreens are part of a new generation of thinkers who believe that successful economic and environmental policy can and must go hand in hand to provide a cleaner, greener, brighter future for all New Zealanders".

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will deliver a keynote address.

The event will also feature Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, Minister for RMA Reform Chris Bishop, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka, Environment Minister Penny Simmonds and 2025 host, local MP James Meager. As well as representatives from Otago University, Genomics Aotearoa, Forest & Bird, Federated Farmers, Dark Sky, Aotearoa Circle, Beca, Meridian, the Indevin Group, Futureful, The World Welfare Fund, and the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment.

Note: The Forum will take place on Saturday, 22 February at the Mt Hutt Memorial Hall in Methven. Registrations open at 8am with the Leader’s address beginning at 12.05pm.

