Call For Destiny Church To Lose Charity Status

Labour Te Atatū MP Phil Twyford has written to the charities regulator asking that Destiny Church charities be struck off in the wake of last weekend’s violence by Destiny followers in his electorate.

Phil Twyford’s formal complaint to Charities Services says Destiny Church has engaged in serious wrongdoing which is grounds for Destiny’s charities losing their tax deductible status under the Charities Act 2005.

“I’m concerned about the impact of Destiny followers violently forcing their way into the Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre last week; punching, kicking and shoving Council staff and bystanders, while parents and young children were attending a story reading by a drag artist put on by Auckland Council as part of Pride Week,” Phil Twyford said.

“Destiny’s actions were certainly oppressive, which meets the definition of wrongdoing in the law, and so they should lose their tax deductible status.

“They deliberately targeted an event in my community and I’m concerned they will continue to take discriminatory and violent action in other communities.

“Destiny targeted this event because these children were being read to by a drag artist. Destiny leader Brian Tamaki vilified the artist by maliciously and wrongly equating the event with child abuse and pornography. This clearly amounts to improper discrimination which is another example of wrongdoing included in the Charities Act.

“Brian Tamaki has admitted responsibility for the action, having directed it and publicly expressed his approval of it.

“Destiny is in breach of the Charities Act. This organisation should not be receiving a cent of public subsidy through tax deductibility nor the stamp of approval that registration as a charity implies," Phil Twyford said.

© Scoop Media

