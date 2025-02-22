More Funding For Biodiversity Protection

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister of Conservation

The Government is boosting investment in the QEII National Trust to reinforce the protection of Aotearoa New Zealand's biodiversity on private land, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Government today announced an additional $4.5 million for conservation body QEII National Trust over three years.

QEII Trust works with farmers and landowners who voluntarily set aside permanently protected areas including forests and wetlands on private property using covenants.

"Many of our most at-risk plants and animals are found on private land,” Mr Potaka says. “Landowners provide a significant contribution to conservation efforts through additional planting, pest control, and fencing work.

"The QEII Trust has proven extremely effective in collaborating to protect these crucial habitats, particularly in lowland and coastal zones where much of our threatened biodiversity exists.

"This funding increase acknowledges the Trust's excellent track record and growing demand from landowners to protect special areas of bush, wetland, and biodiversity for future generations,” Mr Potaka says.

This brings the Trust's total annual funding from the Government to just under $5.8 million per year for the next three years.

“For nearly half a century, QEII Trust has worked with landowners, councils and others to protect over 187,000 hectares of land in 5,200 covenanted areas – you could think of it as about 187,000 rugby fields.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m also pleased to announce a one-off funding injection of $750,000 over three years for the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust Sanctuary.

“The Sanctuary – a popular tourist destination in the Waikato region – is home to native kākāpō, Mahoenui giant wētā, takahē,banded kōkopu, giant kōkopu (native NZ fish) and tuna (longfin eel).

“I’m confident this funding will help the Sanctuary continue their work with our precious native species.

“Kia kaha te mahi tahi. We all have a role to play in looking after Aotearoa New Zealand’s incredible and vulnerable nature.”

© Scoop Media

