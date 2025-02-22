Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Minister Going To Australia For Aged Care Meetings

Saturday, 22 February 2025, 8:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Casey Costello
Associate Minister of Health

Associate Health Minister Hon Casey Costello is traveling to Australia for meetings with the aged care sector in Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney next week.

“Australia is our closest partner, so as we consider the changes necessary to make our system more effective and sustainable it makes sense to learn from its recent experience on aged care sector reform,” Ms Costello says.

Minister Costello will meet with Ageing Australia, visit aged care facilities across the three cities, and meet with Federal and State government organisations, including the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commissioner and Independent Health and Aged Care Pricing Authority. She will also meet with New Zealand aged care providers operating in both trans-Tasman markets.

“This visit also provides an opportunity for me to engage with my ministerial counterparts and their officials across my Customs, Seniors, and Associate Police and Associate Immigration portfolio responsibilities,” Ms Costello says.

Minister Costello will meet with the Hon Anthony Carbines, Victoria Minister for Police; Hon Tony Burke, Federal Minister for Home Affairs; and Hon Jodie Harrison, New South Wales Minister for Seniors.

The Minister will also meet with the Commissioners of the Australia Federal Police, Australian Border Force, and the Australia Taxation Office to discuss their experience targeting transnational and serious organised crime.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 