New Zealand Stands With Ukraine, Three Years After Illegal Russian Invasion

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

As the world marks three years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced additional sanctions on Russian entities and support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction.

“Russia’s illegal invasion has brought three years of devastation to Ukraine’s people, environment, and infrastructure,” Mr Peters says.

“These additional sanctions target 52 individuals and entities involved in Russia’s military-industrial complex, its energy sector, North Korea’s support to Russia’s war effort, and the forced relocation or re-education of Ukrainian children.”

Mr Peters announced a further $3 million contribution to the World Bank-administered Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.

“The Fund supports the Government of Ukraine to maintain services, conduct relief efforts, and plan and implement recovery, reconstruction and reforms,” Mr Peters says.

Since the Russia Sanctions Act entered into force in March 2022, New Zealand has imposed sanctions on more than 1,800 individuals and entities, along with a range of trade measures.

More information about sanctions, travel bans, and export controls against Russia, as well as diplomatic, military and economic support to Ukraine, can be found on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Note: The Government has implemented the following actions in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine:

Passed the historic Russia Sanctions Act under which we have implemented sanctions (Including those announced today) targeting:

o Vladimir Putin and key members of his inner circle.

o Senior leadership of the Security Council of the Russian Federation.

o All 620 members of the Russian parliament (State Duma and Federation Council).

o All Russian Ministers and Governors.

o More than 400 entities including state-owned enterprises, entities that are part of Russia’s military industrial complex, Donbas militia groups, and Belarusian defence entities.

o More than 110 oligarchs and immediate family with close ties and influence with the Russian Government.

o 20 financial institutions, including Russia’s Central Bank

o 7 Belarusian financial institutions.

o 56 individuals and entities involved in disinformation and cyber-attacks on Ukraine.

o 15 members of the Central Election Commission.

o Almost 100 Russian-directed leaders in occupied Ukrainian regions.

o The Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation.

o 21 Iranian individuals and 15 Iranian entities for supplying drones to Russia.

o 16 individuals and entities involved in the supply of DPRK military materiel to Russia for use in Ukraine.

Banned all Russian and Belarusian Government and military aircraft and vessels from NZ.

Banned exports to Russian and Belarusian military and security forces.

Suspended bilateral Foreign Ministry Consultations with Russia.

Endorsed the UK-initiated Call to Action on the “shadow fleet” engaged in sanctions circumvention by carrying Russian oil and gas. The Call to Action promotes compliance with international standards for maritime safety, environmental protection, and insurance.

Trade measures

· Implemented a 35% tariff on all Russian imports to NZ.

· Banned the import of Russian gold into NZ.

· Significantly expanded the export ban on Russia and Belarus to cover more industrial products of strategic importance (by adding more than 700 new prohibited tariff lines).

· Banned the import of Russian oil, gas, and coal.

· Banned the export of oil exploration and oil production goods to Russia.

· Banned the import from and export to Russia of certain luxury goods.

· Implemented the G7-plus oil price cap on Russian-origin oil.

Other assistance to Ukraine

Since the full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, New Zealand has pledged over $133 million in financial assistance and in-kind support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. That includes:

o support for military training, equipment, and materiel valued at $83.4 million, including up to 97 NZDF personnel deployed to Europe.

o $31.9 million in humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected Ukrainian communities in Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

o $6 million in support for recovery and reconstruction.

o $5.2 million in support for international legal processes and human rights monitoring.

© Scoop Media

