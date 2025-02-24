76 Gang Patches Seized By Police Under New Law

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

In the three months since the Government’s new gang laws came into effect Police have seized 76 patches, 67 firearms, and laid 337 charges for insignia breaches.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell, and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith say that Police have done an outstanding job of enforcing the new laws and holding gang members to account for the misery they inflict on other Kiwis.

“We all know how a gang member earns their patch. Before the changes, gang members felt empowered and used their patches to intimidate law-abiding New Zealanders. Since the Gangs Act came into effect, we have seen patches disappear from our streets,” Mr Mitchell says.

“We passed these laws to improve public safety, and they have done exactly that. We have seen a 52 per cent increase in firearms seizures when compared to the same period last year. I commend Police for the good work they are doing.”

“These new laws have given Police additional tools to go after gang members that intimidate New Zealanders and create new victims,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“We make no apologies for getting tough on gangs. This legislation is meant to be uncomfortable. If you don’t like it, don’t break the law, it’s that simple. Gang members want all the rights of being a New Zealander, but accept none of the responsibilities.

“This is an essential part of ensuring there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029 alongside a 15 per cent reduction in serious repeat youth offending.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

