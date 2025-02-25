Residency Fast Tracked For Primary Teachers

Hon Erica Stanford

Minister of Immigration

Minister of Education

The Government is ensuring more Kiwi kids access the teachers they need to thrive in the classroom by fast-tracking the residency process for primary teachers.

“We know the most important thing for students in the classroom is the quality of the teacher in front of them. A teacher shortage not only impacts students, but other staff as well. To attract skilled teachers from offshore to help address this, we are making New Zealand a competitive destination for overseas talent by moving primary teachers to the Straight to Residence pathway,” Immigration Minister Erica Stanford says.

From 26 March, the streamlined process allows eligible primary teachers with a job offer to apply for residence. They will be able to apply for residence without first working for two years, provided they have an employment offer from an accredited employer. Relevant roles include primary and intermediate teachers as well as Māori-medium equivalents.

“Last year, we shifted secondary school teachers to the Straight to Residence pathway which resulted in 480 new teachers in classrooms, benefitting thousands of students. Around 1170 people were supported with an Overseas Relocation Grant of up to $10,000 when coming to New Zealand.

“Immigration is just one lever we are pulling to grow the workforce. Through a $53 million investment, we have doubled the School Onsite Training Programme (SOTP) so 1200 aspiring teachers can train in the classroom. We’ve also delivered a world leading knowledge rich curriculum, high-quality resources and professional learning and development so teachers can feel confident and supported. The Ministry of Education is also subsidising training and financial assistance for trainees across primary and secondary and a range of subjects.

“This Government is laser focused on ensuring schools across the country can employ the staff needed to set up our children for success,” Ms Stanford says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

