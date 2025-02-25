Police Raid Rotokākahi In The Dead Of Night

In a shocking display of cowardice, police launched a midnight raid on Rotokākahi, ruthlessly targeting Te Iwi Māori during their most sacred celebration. Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi stands resolute in denouncing this excessive show of force, demanding an end to the intimidation and trauma inflicted upon whānau simply defending their whenua and their wai.

"My thoughts are with the whānau at Rotokākahi, standing firm in their rightful duty to protect their whenua," Waititi declared.

"This peaceful protest against the desecration of their sacred sites by the Rotorua Council’s sewage scheme has been met with an overwhelming 100-strong police presence. It cannot be justified.

“This raid is nothing less than a deliberate attack on the rights of tangata whenua, coinciding with a time when our people should be celebrating culture and unity at Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.

“The Government’s strategy of targeting our Waiariki community when iwi leadership is absent must come to an end.

"Tangata whenua have a duty to safeguard our whenua for future generations. The ongoing failures of the colonial systems are clear; the Rotorua Council and the government continue to let us down, and the police have preyed on our people under the veil of darkness.

“As the 'Protect Rotokākahi' rōpū makes a final stand to defend their sacred lands, they face unjust arrests. This is unacceptable. Our liberation will not stem from the oppressive state or its colonial processes; we must forge our own path to tino rangatiratanga, united as one,” concluded Waititi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

