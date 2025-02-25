Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Chinese Live Fire: A Wake-Up Call For NZ’s Investment Priorities

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 11:14 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Chinese war ships engaging in live fire in the Tasman Sea ought to be a wake-up call for our investment priorities,” says ACT Defence spokesperson Mark Cameron.

“We have been taking the so-called benign strategic environment for granted, but the rule of history is that big fish eat the little fish. New Zealand needs to wake up, get together with its mates, and up our defensive capability – fast.

“Lifting investment in Defence is a matter of security, but also of prosperity. Our fisheries, sea mining, trade routes, and Exclusive Economic Zone hold untold economic value, and any serious strategy to grow the economy will rely on our continued control of these assets.

“Prior to the election, ACT campaigned on increasing defence spending to 1.5% of GDP, or $4.35 billion over four years, with a long-term target of reaching 2% by 2030.

“Australia’s defence spending has already surged above 2%, heading to 2.4% by the end of the decade. We need to do our part and work with our friends to effectively direct our investment, so that we can be taken seriously as an ally worth defending.

“Crucially, ACT is open to debate around tough trade-offs in spending and investment to make a Defence boost possible.

“This morning, the New Zealand Initiative released a report valuing the government’s existing assets at $571 billion. It raises some interesting questions. Does it make more sense for the government to own a television station, or a P8 Poseidon? Should we keep a 51% share in a power company, or get our hands on some more frigates?

“ACT would argue it’s time to pull money out of the nice-to-haves, and invest in the men and women who protect our livelihoods.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 