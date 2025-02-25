Smoother Path For Great Rides

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Cycling our Great Rides is about to get a whole lot smoother, with a $9 million Government boost for infrastructure upgrades and replacements, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has announced.

“Together, the 23 Great Rides receive about a million visitors a year, of whom around 20 per cent are international visitors,” Louise Upston says.

“With those numbers expected to continue growing, maintaining and improving these trails is a must, so visitors can keep enjoying the unique experience of pedalling through New Zealand’s beautiful landscapes.

“We know some of the Great Rides trails need work so the first priority will be addressing issues such as improving design and resilience, making them better able to cope with rider numbers and extreme weather.

“I’m excited to announce this investment and am looking forward to seeing local communities welcome more visitors to experience everything they have to offer.

“This initiative builds on the Government’s commitment to tourism. The sector is a crucial part of our focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs.

“Already this month we’ve announced:

$500,000 for marketing New Zealand as the ‘go now’ destination for Australians

$30 million to support conservation tourism

$3 million for regional tourism initiatives.

“Investment in tourism has overwhelming support from Kiwis – 93 per cent of New Zealanders surveyed last year agreed that tourism is good for the country.

“This is a year of opportunity. 2025 is our chance to reinforce the value of tourism to a humming, vibrant country, where we welcome anyone, from anywhere, anytime,” Louise Upston says.

Today’s announcement came in Queenstown, where Minister Upston attended the opening of the Hugo Tunnel on the separately funded Shotover Gorge Trail. Once opened, this trail will link Frankton to Arthurs Point to provide a spectacular off-road journey along the Shotover River.

The two years of funding is available through the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund and applications open on 31 March.

This is a contestable funding round and applicants will be expected to fund 25-50 per cent of the total project cost.

Notes:

The Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Fund will contribute a minimum of $75,000 and a maximum of $3 million per project, while applicants will be expected to fund 25-50 per cent of the total project cost.

Up to $30,000 per project will be made available from the Ngā Haerenga New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund for the development of a cost-benefit analysis or engineering assessment for projects over $1 million.

Applications can be made from 31 March through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website: www.mbie.govt.nz

