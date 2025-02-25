Violent Crime Drops For The First Time Since 2018

Hon Mark Mitchell

Minister of Police



Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister of Justice

Police data shows that violent crime has fallen for the first time since 2018, indicating that the Government’s tough-on-crime and victims-first approach is working, Police Minister Mark Mitchell and Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith say.

“After year-on-year increases in violent crime since 2018, it is encouraging to see a reversal of this rise with a two per cent drop in the numbers for 2024,” Mr Mitchell says.

“It is especially encouraging when you consider that violent crime increased by 51 per cent between 2018 and 2023.

“This drop coincides with New Zealand’s prison population hitting its highest level since 2018, and a raft of other Police statistics showing crime overall reducing, with total victimisations down two per cent, and assaults and serious assaults both down 1 per cent.

“This is good to see, and what it shows is that after six years of emptying our prisons, and a soft-on-crime approach, the Government's approach of restoring consequences for crime, and backing Police with new powers, is beginning to yield results.

“Police are getting back to basics. They’re highly visible and demonstrating why they’re a world class Police Force. New tools enabling Police to crack down on gangs have proved their worth, with the insignia ban enabling Police to net further charges on a raft of things including drugs and firearms. Getting Police back out on the beat with 40 per cent more foot patrols, has seen aggravated robberies drop by 8 per cent, and the upward trend around theft in retail premises starting to slow.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “With theft in retail premises up 11 per cent there is still more work to do but I am pleased to note that the violent element of that has plateaued, and the upward trend overall is slowing – which will be welcome relief for our small retail business owners across the country.”

“The latest New Zealand Crime and Victims Survey also shows how effective our work to restore law and order has been,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“There were 24,000 fewer victims over the year ending October 2024, compared to June 2024.

“These results are extremely promising, but we expect the data to remain volatile before a longer-term trend emerges. There’s still more work to do.

“It’s important to remember this survey covers a 24-month period, so it will take some time before we see the full positive results of tougher legislation”.

“Our Government is committed to restoring law and order and ensuring there are 20,000 fewer victims of serious violent crime by 2029.”

Notes:

Statistics (nationwide) 2023 2024 Percentage change Ram raids 495 207 -58% Foot patrols 56,134 78.830 +40% Total victimisations 381,743 373,684 -2% Serious assaults 55,470 54,656 -1% Resulting in injury 25,129 24,509 -2% Not resulting in injury 30,341 30,147 -1% Common assault 21,432 21,397 0% Abduction and kidnapping 475 482 +1% Aggravated robbery 3,261 2,988 -8% Unlawful entry with intent/Burglary, break and enter 66,355 62,200 -6% Victimisations at retail premises: 2023 2024 Percentage change Acts intended to cause injury 4,353 4,341 0% Robbery, extortion and related offences 915 895 -2% Unlawful entry with intent/Burglary, break and enter 8,023 8,294 +3% Theft and related offences 109,991 122,773 +12%

