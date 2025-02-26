Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Govt Abandons Retailers With Citizen’s Arrests

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

The Government’s expansion of citizen’s arrest powers leaves retailers on their own to deal with crime on their premises.

“National is not listening to the advice of their own police, who have consistently warned that letting Kiwis take the law into their own hands is unsafe, both for retailers and the public,” Labour police spokesperson Ginny Andersen said.

“Retailers are also expressing grave concerns about this policy, saying that it could escalate violence and put their workers in danger. These are often low-wage workers who are now expected to act as law enforcement officers. The Government needs to do its job and focus on breaking the cycle of crime, not ask people to put themselves in harm’s way.”

“Turning New Zealand into the wild west is not a crime prevention strategy, it’s dangerous and goes against our values as New Zealanders,” Labour justice spokesperson Duncan Webb said.

“A broad right of citizens to use force against each other is likely to lead to harm. The enforcement of the criminal law is the job of the police who are properly trained and the suggestion that it is appropriate for citizens to do this in any but the most narrow circumstances can lead to tragic consequences.”

“This is unfortunately another example of Kiwis not getting what they were promised. They were promised 500 new police officers, but under this Government, more officers have left than have been brought on. They were promised safer communities, but methamphetamine use is skyrocketing. They were promised real solutions on retail crime. Instead, this Government is telling them they’re on their own,” Ginny Andersen said.

“It is shameful, dangerous, and I fear that it’s only a matter of time before tragedy strikes because of their negligence.”

© Scoop Media

