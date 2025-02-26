Te Matatini Boosts Taranaki Business

Hon Paul Goldsmith

Minister for Arts, Culture & Heritage

Hon Tama Potaka

Minister for Māori Development

Kua tū te haka a Tāne Rore me ngā mahi a Hine Rēhia!

The world’s greatest kapa haka event will generate a significant boost for businesses in Taranaki, Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith and Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka say.

Minister Potaka attended Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 opening pōhiri at Yarrow Stadium in Ngāmotu - New Plymouth on 24 February. From Tuesday 25 February to Saturday 1 March, 55 groups will perform on stage in the Bowl of Brooklands at Pukekura Park to a large in-person audience and an expected 2.5 million viewers on TV or online.

“It was a beautiful pōwhiri to welcome this great event to the rōhe under the gaze of Te Kāhui Tupua - Taranaki Maunga,” Mr Potaka says.

“We’re here witnessing the Olympics of kapa haka. Tens of thousands are expected here this week and will bring tens of millions into the local economy. This means a boost for a range of businesses including accommodation providers and restaurants.

“The significance of kapa haka to Te Ao Māori is something we value deeply, especially since the rise of the waiata-ā-ringa form with Tā Apirana Ngata. It also gives us the great gift of protecting and revitalising our reo.

“After much hard preparation and practice, bringing an event of this scale together requires a significant effort from many people from many backgrounds coming together for the benefit of all.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “As part of Budget 2024, the Government announced $48.7 million for Te Matatini over three years, backing the ongoing development of kapa haka events including this one for all New Zealanders to enjoy,” Mr Goldsmith says.

“The funding helps enable Te Matatini to embed a regional kapa haka model, allowing communities to decide how they want to grow kapa haka. It also supports Te Matatini to create this great biennial national festival.

“My thanks to all those whose hard mahi has helped to make this year’s event a success we can all enjoy.”

In 2023, the Te Matatini event in Auckland was attended by more than 70,000 people. The economic contribution to Auckland as a result of the festival was at least $22 million.

Minister Goldsmith will be attending the event on Friday and Saturday.

© Scoop Media

