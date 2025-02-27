New Zealand, China Foreign Ministers Meet In Beijing

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Deputy Prime Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on 26 February, concluding a substantive visit to China over the past two days.

“We were pleased to re-connect with Foreign Minister Wang. We have known each other for many years, and today we continued our wide-ranging and constructive dialogue,” Mr Peters says.

Today's discussion took place a year on from Foreign Minister Wang’s most recent visit to New Zealand, and during Mr Peters’ sixth official visit to Beijing. Mr Peters first visited Beijing in 1997, and he has previously visited a number of other cities across China.

“The New Zealand-China relationship is very significant,” Mr Peters says.

“China is New Zealand’s largest trading partner, and our long-standing relationship has been shaped over many years by strong connections between our people.

“Befitting this comprehensive relationship, we discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation, a broad range of regional and global issues, as well as areas where we have differences.”

The Ministers discussed key issues confronting both countries, as well as recent developments, including the Chinese naval deployment to the Tasman Sea.

“We also discussed our strong relationships with Pacific countries, including New Zealand's special constitutional relationships with its Realm partners, in particular the Cook Islands,” Mr Peters says.

“We also made clear New Zealand's support for Pacific priorities and institutions, and Pacific-led responses to address the issues we face in our region, including on defence and security issues.

“Our region and the world are facing a myriad of challenges, including increased tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.

“We raised the importance New Zealand places on international rules, norms, and institutions, including those that have long underpinned the stability and success of the Indo-Pacific. We also highlighted the constructive role China can play in responding to regional and international security challenges, including on Russia’s war on Ukraine, and in the Middle East.

“New Zealand acknowledged the importance of further high-level visits to China to continue to build mutual understanding, and discussed the significance of dialogue between New Zealand and China this year across the relationship, including on trade, agriculture, Antarctic issues, climate change, consular issues, human rights, foreign affairs, and the Pacific.”

While in Beijing, Minister Peters also held constructive dialogues with other Chinese leaders: Vice President Han Zheng and Head of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Minister Liu Jianchao. He also held engagements with Ambassadors to Pacific Island countries based in Beijing, and with Chinese alumni of New Zealand universities.

