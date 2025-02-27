Drought Conditions Declared Across Taranaki

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Agriculture

Hon Mark Patterson

Minister for Rural Communities

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has today classified drought conditions in Taranaki as a medium-scale adverse event, acknowledging the challenging situation facing farmers and growers in the region.

“Conditions on the ground are becoming extremely difficult with limited feed and pasture available,” Mr McClay says.

“Taranaki is experiencing hot, dry conditions and below average rainfall. This has affected pasture growth and farmers have had to feed-out or sell livestock earlier to fill the gap.”

Mr McClay said that the government was making $30,000 available to rural support groups who were working closely with farmers on the ground in Taranaki.

“I know farmers and growers in other parts of the country are experiencing dry conditions and I’ve instructed MPI to monitor the situation on the ground closely,” Mr McClay said.

Rural Communities Minister Mark Patterson says the weather conditions are challenging.

“The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has been working with sector groups, regional bodies, and farmers to provide extra support. This has included attending farmer meetings in southern and coastal Taranaki to discuss options for getting through and proving practical tips,” Mr Patterson says.

“This classification unlocks further support for farmers and growers, including tax relief, and it enables the Ministry of Social Development to consider Rural Assistance Payments.”

Farmers and growers who require support are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust on 0800 787 254.

