Four-Year Term Legislation To Be Introduced

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Paul Goldsmith
Minister of Justice

The Government has agreed to introduce legislation that will enable a four-year term of Parliament subject to a referendum, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“As stipulated in the National-Act coalition agreement, the Bill is modelled on the ACT Party’s draft Constitution (Enabling a 4-Year Term) Amendment Bill.

“This means a standard term of Parliament will remain at three years, but with the ability to extend the maximum term of Parliament to four years.

“The main condition is that membership of certain select committees is calculated in a way that is proportionate to the non-Executive parliamentary party membership of the House.

“Given the constitutional significance of the term of Parliament, this change would be subject to the outcome of a binding referendum.

“Both the National-Act and National-New Zealand First coalition agreements include supporting the Bill to select committee. At this stage, no decisions have been made on whether the Bill will proceed beyond this.

“It is possible a referendum could be held alongside the next General Election in 2026. However, any final decisions on timing for a referendum will depend on what comes out of the select committee process.

“Future decisions will also need to be made by the Government as to whether the bill proceeds as introduced, or whether it should be amended.

“We want to hear what New Zealanders think during the select committee process.”

