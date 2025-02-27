Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Parliament

Four-Year Term: A Chance For A More Mature Democracy

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 10:49 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

ACT Leader David Seymour is welcoming the announcement that legislation enabling a four-year Parliamentary term will advance to select committee.

The legislation is modelled on a draft Bill produced by ACT, and a commitment to advance it to select committee was secured in ACT’s coalition agreement.

“Improving our approach to law making is how we secure more economic growth, better social services, better regulation, and ultimately give the next generation more reason to stay here," says Seymour.

“A four-year term will lead to more accountability and better law making, giving Kiwis more time to see whether political promises translate into results, so they can vote accordingly.

Polling shows more Kiwis support the four-year term than oppose it.

“It’s important to point out that ACT’s proposal ensures the term can only be extended if the Government turns control of Select Committees over to the Opposition. This introduces balance by giving the Opposition more power to scrutinise and question Ministers, officials, and legislation.

“ACT's proposal means such a significant constitutional change will only come into effect with the consent of New Zealanders. If the legislation is supported by Parliament, it will then be subject to a public referendum.

“I’m proud that ACT has started another tough conversation. We look forward to Kiwis having their say at select committee. Ultimately, we’re trying to achieve better law making a more mature democracy. That’s worth a constructive debate.”

