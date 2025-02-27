New AI Diabetes Screening Pilot Programme A Gamechanger For Wait Times

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

Health Minister Simeon Brown has today launched an artificial intelligence equipped diabetes retinal screening pilot programme in Māngere to reduce the risk of people with diabetes developing sight-threatening disease.

“Diabetes retinal screening (DRS) is a life-changing test that checks for diabetic retinopathy, a condition that can be caused by diabetes,” Mr Brown says.

“This condition can lead to impaired or lost vision and often has no symptoms in the early stages, which is why early detection is so important.

“There are over 26,000 people in South Auckland who have not had their recommended screening in the last two years.

“The pilot programme will enable technicians from seven general practices in South Auckland to take retinal images of patients living with diabetes, including those who may be waiting for a hospital appointment.

“The use of AI in the primary grading of diabetes retinal screening images is expected to increase access to DRS through enabling real-time screening results.”

The pilot uses specially trained community workers to take images of the retina. The images are screened by an AI tool, with a back-up review during the pilot by an ophthalmologist.

“Real-time screening results then enable the processing of large volumes of data quickly and efficiently. Images that show a risk of diabetic retinopathy are automatically sent to specialists for review, ensuring patients have more timely access to specialist care.

“It will also shorten wait times for patients and increase screening volumes, while freeing up hospital specialists to attend to core clinical practices.

“I know that increasing access to this vital test by using the community workforce, in a setting closer to home, will make a real difference for the local community.

“I’m pleased for those patients living with diabetes who will be able to access the test through this pilot, ensuring access to timely, quality diabetes care for the people of South Auckland,” Mr Brown says.

