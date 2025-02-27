Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Backing Farmers To Innovate And Make More Money

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 2:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Todd McClay
Minister of Agriculture

The Government is ramping up a programme to boost sustainably and farm productivity.

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has announced the ‘Science for Farmers’ initiative will be rolled out at agricultural events around the country starting with the Dargaville, Wānaka, Feilding, and Kirwee Agricultural Shows over the next two months.

“Science for Farmers brings leading scientists to the regions to talk directly with farmers about research and innovation that’s already paying dividends on farms around the country,” Mr McClay says.

The programme is a collaboration between the Ministry for Primary Industries’ On Farm Support service and key research partners, including AgResearch, AgriZeroNZ, LIC, Massey University, Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, and the New Zealand Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Research Centre.

It provides detailed information and access to experts in many areas including on:

  • Alternative pasture types that can help farmers future-proof their pasture-based systems in a warming climate.
  • Advanced genetics to increase production whilst helping to meet environmental and emissions obligations.
  • On-farm management systems that increase profit and enhance business resilience.

“The Government is committed to lifting rural productivity, increasing jobs and unlocking New Zealand’s potential by going for growth.

“Small steps can make a big difference. Every extra kilo of milksolids, kg of meat or wool, and extra tray of fruit we produce through innovation and science, puts more money into the pockets of rural New Zealand and helps achieve our goal of doubling the value of exports within 10 years”.

