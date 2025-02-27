847 Samoans Receive New Zealand Citizenship In Three Months

Hon Brooke van Velden

Minister of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden says 847 Samoans have been granted New Zealand citizenship since the Citizenship [Western Samoa – Restoration] Amendment Bill passed into law three months ago.

“It’s pleasing to see that people are taking up the opportunity to regain New Zealand citizenship and that the Department of Internal Affairs is promptly processing these applications,” says Ms van Velden.

The law, which came into effect on 26 November 2024, allows certain individuals whose New Zealand citizenship was removed under the Citizenship [Western Samoa] Act 1982 to apply for citizenship. It applies to people born in Western Samoa between 13 May 1924 and 1 January 1949, but not to their descendants.

“I know that receiving the grant of New Zealand citizenship can be a significant moment in a person’s life and provides a number of privileges such as the ability to hold a New Zealand passport.”

Application forms in English and Samoan, as well as information about eligibility, are available at: www.govt.nz/browse/passports-citizenship-and-identity/nz-citizenship/apply-for-nz-citizenship-if-born-in-samoa-before-1949/

An application fee of $204.45 applies, however this is refunded if the applicant is successful.

